Welcoming Caitlin Clark to Indy (Feat. Special A.I Guest)

Published on April 16, 2024

It was a BIG NIGHT for the Indiana Fever and the city of Indianapolis Monday evening.

The Indiana Fever used their first WNBA draft pick very wisely, choosing former Iowa star Caitlin Clark to join the Hoosier state. Clark has become synonymous with Women’s basketball this past season after becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for both women’s and men’s college basketball.

Fanatics reported that within the hour of Clark being chosen her Fever jersey sold-out in every size!

The whole city is beyond thrilled to welcome the 22 year-old. Monday evening, Gainbridge Fieldhouse was packed with excited fans celebrating the draft together. Gov. Eric Holcomb even placed a congratulatory phone call to Caitlin.

One person we wanted to hear from in particular is the mayor of Indianapolis. Yes, Mayor Joe Hogsett posted his own celebratory tweets about Clark coming to town, but we wanted to hear the excitement in his voice. So, Hammer took it upon himself to invite A.I Hogsett to say a few glorious words about the new chapter for Indiana’s Fever.

Listen to A.I Joe Hogsett congratulate Clark and serenade her with a personalized song!

