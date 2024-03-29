Listen Live
Mexico is not our friend

Published on March 29, 2024

Again, why are we friends with Mexico? – https://americanmind.org/salvo/bidens-boss-tightens-the-screws/

Katz:

This is not a friendship, this is abusive… It is obvious that Mexico could do more to stop people flowing across Mexico to get into the United States, and Mexico doesn’t want to. They want payment.

