Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3

Published on March 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Optics Matter

Listen:

2. Is Gunshot Detection System racist?

 

ShotSpotter Debate: Gunshot-Detection Technology Save Lives. The Left Says It’s Racist | National Review

Chicago scraps gunshot detection system accused of racial bias | Chicago | The Guardian

Listen:

 

3. New inflation numbers are out

A man with a beard examines small change. A poor middle-aged man sits at home, in front of him lies an empty wallet and the last metal coins, money. Euro coins. Poverty Source:Getty

Inflation picks up in February, PCE shows. Prices still need to be tamed. (marketwatch.com)

4. Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Faster Than Usual This Year

Car refueling at gasoline pump Source:Getty

Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Faster Than Usual This Year (msn.com)

Listen: 

5. The left tells us that crime is down, yet women are getting punched in the face in NYC

Police Source:Getty

Women in NYC Are Posting TikToks About Getting Punched in the Face on the Street (msn.com)

Listen:

