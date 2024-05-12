Listen Live
Local

Police Searching for Suspect in Beech Grove Hit and Run That Killed One

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove Police say they are investigating a hit and run that occurred Saturday night in Beech Grove around 9:30 p.m.

Officers would respond to the intersection of 9th avenue and Roderick Court to find a man who had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect was driving a Black Volvo S-20. They say if you know anything about this incident to give crime stoppers a call.

This incident occurred just hours after IMPD would arrest a man on 38th St. for reckless driving after clocking them going over 120 mph.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
photo of the northern lights in Northern Indiana last night 37 items
Nick Cottongim

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT
Kurt Darling

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Editorial Staff

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close