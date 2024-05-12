Police Searching for Suspect in Beech Grove Hit and Run That Killed One

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove Police say they are investigating a hit and run that occurred Saturday night in Beech Grove around 9:30 p.m.

Officers would respond to the intersection of 9th avenue and Roderick Court to find a man who had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect was driving a Black Volvo S-20. They say if you know anything about this incident to give crime stoppers a call.

This incident occurred just hours after IMPD would arrest a man on 38th St. for reckless driving after clocking them going over 120 mph.