Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2

Published on March 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Indiana is building a highway that can charge EV’s while driving.

Tesla Store in Shanghai Source:Getty

Indiana is building a highway that can charge EV’s while driving. But why? – https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indiana-to-build-road-able-to-charge-electric-vehicles-while-moving/

2. Baltimore Mayor Taunts Trolls who call him a DEI hire

28 Injured, 2 Killed In Mass Shooting At Baltimore Block Party Source:Getty

Baltimore Mayor Taunts Trolls who call him a DEI hire (msn.com)

Listen:

 

3. All time best tv series endings

footage of Dated TV Set with white Screen Mock Up Chroma Key Template Display, Nostalgic living room with furniture and old mirror, retro style Television, selective focus, vintage evening tv concept Source:Getty

All time best tv series endings

Listen:

 

4. March Madness update

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Preview Source:Getty

March Madness update

5. Keep an eye on the Israeli election

Israeli people protest against Netanyahu's government Source:Getty

Keep an eye on the Israeli election

Listen:

 

6. Larry David goes off on Trump

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks Source:Getty

Larry David goes off on Trump Larry David Calls Trump ‘Sick Sociopath,’ Claps Back Over Net Worth (hollywoodreporter.com)

Listen:

