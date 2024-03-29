Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indiana is building a highway that can charge EV’s while driving.Source:Getty
Indiana is building a highway that can charge EV’s while driving. But why? – https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indiana-to-build-road-able-to-charge-electric-vehicles-while-moving/
2. Baltimore Mayor Taunts Trolls who call him a DEI hireSource:Getty
Baltimore Mayor Taunts Trolls who call him a DEI hire (msn.com)
Listen:
3. All time best tv series endingsSource:Getty
All time best tv series endings
Listen:
4. March Madness updateSource:Getty
March Madness update
5. Keep an eye on the Israeli electionSource:Getty
Keep an eye on the Israeli election
Listen:
6. Larry David goes off on TrumpSource:Getty
Larry David goes off on Trump Larry David Calls Trump ‘Sick Sociopath,’ Claps Back Over Net Worth (hollywoodreporter.com)
Listen: