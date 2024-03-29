Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
1. Fort Wayne Tom Henry passesSource:WISH-TV
Update: Fort Wayne Mayor Dies After Entering Hospice Care (wibc.com)
2. Again, why are we friends with Mexico?Source:Getty
Again, why are we friends with Mexico? – https://americanmind.org/salvo/bidens-boss-tightens-the-screws/
3. Milei to fire 70,000 government workers. Ain’t that beautiful?Source:Getty
Milei to fire 70,000 government workers. Ain’t that beautiful? – https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-26/milei-to-cut-70-000-state-jobs-boasting-of-chainsaw-austerity
4. Pickleball chain plans five clubs in Indy area, starting with one on north sideSource:Getty
Pickleball chain plans five clubs in Indy area, starting with one on north side Pickleball chain plans five clubs in Indy area, starting with one on north side – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
5. The bigots swarmed on Biden’s big fundraiserSource:Getty
The bigots swarmed on Biden’s big fundraiser – https://nypost.com/2024/03/28/us-news/anti-israel-protesters-swarm-radio-city-music-hall-for-bidens-25-million-fundraiser/
6. Biden Cabinet secretary latest official to be targeted by protesters’ manure dumpSource:Getty
they’re also dumping manure on your lawn – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-cabinet-secretary-latest-official-targeted-protesters-manure-dump-you-aint-sh
