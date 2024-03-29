Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1

Published on March 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. Fort Wayne Tom Henry passes

Tom Henry Photo Source:WISH-TV

Update: Fort Wayne Mayor Dies After Entering Hospice Care (wibc.com)

Listen:

2. Again, why are we friends with Mexico?

Even the flag of Mexico. Icon. Tricolor. Source:Getty

Again, why are we friends with Mexico? – https://americanmind.org/salvo/bidens-boss-tightens-the-screws/

 

3. Milei to fire 70,000 government workers. Ain’t that beautiful?

President Javier Milei Delivers Special Address at IEFA Latam Forum Source:Getty

Milei to fire 70,000 government workers. Ain’t that beautiful? – https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-26/milei-to-cut-70-000-state-jobs-boasting-of-chainsaw-austerity

Listen:

 

4. Pickleball chain plans five clubs in Indy area, starting with one on north side

Female Pickleball Player Shows Racket To Camera Source:Getty

Pickleball chain plans five clubs in Indy area, starting with one on north side Pickleball chain plans five clubs in Indy area, starting with one on north side – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

Listen:

 

5. The bigots swarmed on Biden’s big fundraiser

Pro-Palestine protesters gather during Biden, Obama, Bill Clinton at New York fundraiser Source:Getty

The bigots swarmed on Biden’s big fundraiser – https://nypost.com/2024/03/28/us-news/anti-israel-protesters-swarm-radio-city-music-hall-for-bidens-25-million-fundraiser/

Listen:

6. Biden Cabinet secretary latest official to be targeted by protesters’ manure dump

Defense Secretary Austin Meets With Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant At The Pentagon Source:Getty

they’re also dumping manure on your lawn – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-cabinet-secretary-latest-official-targeted-protesters-manure-dump-you-aint-sh

Listen:

 

