Young “Bored” Of Topic Of Endorsing Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — One of your senators is still remaining tight-lipped on whether or not he will endorse Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said he has not had a lot of time to think about an endorsement of the former president given Congress’s latest foray with getting a set government funding bill through to the president amongst other things.

“I’m not being particularly clever and I haven’t shown great reservation in speaking on this topic, but I get bored by the topic,” Young said in a Punchbowl News forum over the weekend. “I don’t have anything else to add today (on Trump). I might pipe up again at some point.”

Young said he has not given Trump any further reflection over the last several weeks as candidates have dropped out of the GOP presidential race. Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley remain.

Young capped off his comments on Trump by simply saying “There is just no time for Donald J. Trump.”

Indiana’s other senator Mike Braun has already come out in support of Trump and has been encouraging others to do the same. He urged Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell to endorse Trump as he plans to step down from the role later this year.