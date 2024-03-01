Listen Live
Illinois Judge Removes Trump From Primary Ballot

Published on February 29, 2024

Illinois is the latest state to attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from their primary ballot.

An ‘advocacy’ group in Illinois, Free Speech For People, has spearheaded the state’s disqualification effort of Trump. They claim that the former president violated the anti-insurrection clause in the U.S Constitution. The group has already tried to remove Trump from the ballots in Michigan, Minnesota, and Oregon, but failed.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with voters trying to kick Trump off of the state’s March 19th primary ballot. The final outcome, however, is paused in order to allow Trump to appeal. 

Illinois is not the first state to pin Jan. 6th on Trump. Colorado and Maine have also removed Trump from ballots. Both states’ decisions are on hold while Trump appeals.

The Supreme Court is currently weighing Trump’s challenge to his Colorado disqualification.

 

