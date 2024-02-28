Marcus Ericsson Fastest Overall In Pre-Season Test At Sebring

SEBRING, Ind. — Day Two of testing at Sebring Raceway in Florida brought a few faster times as IndyCar drivers get their cars dialed in for the upcoming season.

Alex Palou had been the quickest in Day One of testing, but Marcus Ericsson and four other drivers would outpace the defending series champion.

Ericsson, now with his new team in Andretti Global, led Will Power, Pato O’Ward, and Felix Rosenqvist to quicker times over Palou on the second day.

“Today is very important, especially when you’re in a new team,” Ericsson said. “It’s been a lot of learning processes, learning the people, learning the car. Everything is new, obviously. We don’t get a lot of tests these days. So, we need to maximize that. We just had a really good day. So, that’s positive, and we’re feeling excited about going to St. Pete.”

A lot of the focus again was on the Dale Coyne stable for the session.

Coyne has yet to name their drivers for the upcoming season and the clock is ticking to have those rides nailed down going forward. The drivers testing for Coyne this week were Jack Harvey, who tested on Monday, and Colin Braun, who tested on Tuesday.

Both drivers were at the plumb bottom of the overall timing chart at Sebring.

The test was Braun’s first taste of open-wheel racing in North America. He has regularly been a sports car driver in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series.

“Certainly a blast jumping in the deep end,” Braun said. “A lot to learn, but it was great having Jack Harvey here helping out, and these guys did a really good job of walking me down the path and letting me learn step by step. It was fun.”

Dale Coyne Racing has maintained radio silence on when they plan to announce who will pilot their cars for 2024.