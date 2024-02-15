Listen Live
AI Biden Wishes You A Happy Valentine’s Day!

Published on February 14, 2024

Nothing says celebrate the ones you love quite like a hilarious AI message.

Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we are putting “special” in “special someone” this Valentine’s Day.

That’s right, we have the President of the United States Joe Biden (AI version) here to wish you a “Happy.. well, anyway…” 

And hey, it’s never too late to pass out one of our exclusive Valentine’s!

WIBC Valentines Day Cards Brought To You By Hammer & Nigel

Check out the whole collection here. 

WE LOVE YOU MORE THAN BIDEN LOVES ICE CREAM (or at least close to it!)

