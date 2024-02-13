VP Kamala Harris Says She Is “Ready To Serve” As President

Trigger Warning: In this article, we reference a hypothetical reality in which vice president Kamala Harris becomes the leader of the free world. You’ve been warned.

The media is slowly coming around to the reality of President Joe Biden’s senility. Unfortunately, we still have a way to go before the 2024 Election and people are starting to wonder what would happen if the president needed to step down sooner. Well, one person is chomping at the bit to answer that question. “I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” VP Harris told the Wall Street Journal.

Just days after Harris told the WSJ she was ready to step up, a special counsel report brought up more questions about Biden’s mental aptitude. After the investigation of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, the prosecutor concluded Biden was just an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

In the past, Harris has defended Biden’s strength and mental health. However, comments like being “ready to serve” is starting to sound more like a haunting foreshadow.

A recent ABC poll showed that 86% of Americans think Biden is too old to serve in office.