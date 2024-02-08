DePauw University Receives Record-Breaking $200 Million Donation

GREENCASTLE, IND — DePauw University announced a $200 million donation to advance its strategic plan, DePauw Bold and Gold 2027. This includes a record-breaking $150 million from an anonymous donor, with an additional $50 million in matching funds.

The university plans to allocate a significant portion to its new Creative School, which will launch in the fall of 2024. The donation, one of the largest ever to an American university, will bolster the endowment and support various initiatives outlined in the strategic plan.

“We are humbled by these gifts and grateful for the confidence these gifts demonstrate in our vision for DePauw, building on our 187-year tradition, to be a model 21st-century liberal arts college. Thanks to financial support at every scale, we can focus on ensuring our core academic and cocurricular programs are extraordinary in every way,” said Lori S. White, DePauw University President.

DePauw’s strategic plan emphasizes a three-school model, bolstering the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences while introducing the School of Business and Leadership and Creative School. The Creative School, debuting in the fall of 2024, will foster innovative thinking and host various arts and design disciplines. These schools provide interconnected learning opportunities across the university.

“DePauw has long had extraordinary support from our alumni and friends – who have given gifts large and small – who believe in our mission to prepare leaders the world needs,” added White. “These leaders will be positioned for successful careers in their chosen fields, meeting the challenges of today and the future yet imagined.”

The donated funds will support initiatives across all aspects of the institution’s strategic plan. $64 million will specifically go towards the Creative School, with over three-quarters of the total funds raised allocated to the university’s endowment.