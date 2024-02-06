Owensville Couple Arrested After Husband Has Standoff With Police

GIBSON COUNTY — Police say they arrested an Owensville couple on Sunday after the husband had a standoff with police.

Officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of South 1100 West Road after a caller reported a neighbor was outside his house, intoxicated and shooting his firearm.

The neighbor was 47-year-old Timothy Dowdy who returned to his house just before police arrived. This caused a short standoff to ensue. During the standoff, 36-year-old Brittany Marginet who lives with Dowdy pulled up to the house. She informed police that Dowdy may have passed out from alcohol consumption.

Dowdy would eventually come out of his residence and be taken into custody. He would be transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with:

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon

Battery

Intimidation

Possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer

Residential Entry

Criminal Mischief

The report says that as Dowdy was being arrested Sergeant Loren Barchett detected the odor of alcohol on Ms. Marginet’s breath and began a DUI investigation.

Marginet ended up also being taken into custody where she received an OWI and Neglect of a Dependent charge.