Owensville Couple Arrested After Husband Has Standoff With Police

GIBSON COUNTY — Police say they arrested an Owensville couple on Sunday after the husband had a standoff with police.
Officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of South 1100 West Road after a caller reported a neighbor was outside his house, intoxicated and shooting his firearm.
The neighbor was 47-year-old Timothy Dowdy who returned to his house just before police arrived. This caused a short standoff to ensue. During the standoff, 36-year-old Brittany Marginet who lives with Dowdy pulled up to the house. She informed police that Dowdy may have passed out from alcohol consumption.
Dowdy would eventually come out of his residence and be taken into custody. He would be transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with:
Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon
Battery
Intimidation
Possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer
Residential Entry
Criminal Mischief
The report says that as Dowdy was being arrested Sergeant Loren Barchett detected the odor of alcohol on Ms. Marginet’s breath and began a DUI investigation.
Marginet ended up also being taken into custody where she received an OWI and Neglect of a Dependent charge.
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
Indiana's favorite coffee choice and the perks
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
-
Rap Song Featuring Ben Shapiro Goes #1 on iTunes
-
Former Lafayette Square Mall to Become "The Square", Here's How