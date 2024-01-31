INTERVIEW: Former Chief Border Patrol Agent on How To Fix Border Crisis

“I Was a Border Patrol Agent for 27 Years. Here’s How We Fix the Border”

Chris Clem, a retired Chief Patrol Agent published a Newsweek op-ed about how the US can fix the border.

One of the major shortcomings of the Biden Administration has been the US border. Days after the Biden Administration took office, an executive order was made to halt all construction on building a wall along the border. Clem explains that when this order was issued, it became a ripple effect in losing other security essentials for Border Patrol agents including technology, like motion sensors, cameras and even access roads. In turn, this decision by Biden destroyed years of progress with illegal migration from deportation, vetting, etc.

The left had been demonizing “the wall” since Trump first mentioned it as a candidate in 2016. However, Clem says they are missing the point of why it is important to have physical separations along the border.

The point of the fence was to “impede or deny access or control and contain access. That is what it was intended to do.” Clem states that while it is possible people will try to go over or under the fence, it would “slow border crossers just enough to convert getaways (of which, there have been over 1.7 million since Biden took office) into apprehensions.”

Clem told the Hammer and Nigel show that our country is facing a lot of issues, but “without the border security, nothing else matters at this point.”

Check out Clem’s full Newsweek piece, he details where exactly the wall should be built and other measures that should be taken sooner rather than later.

Listen to the full interview with Chris Clem here: