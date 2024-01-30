Pacers Oscar Tshiebwe Announced For All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Oscar Tshiebway was selected for the NBA G-League Up Next Game happening during All-Star Weekend on Tuesday. Tshiebwe is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The former Kentucky basketball player has spent most of his time with the Indiana Mad Ants this season, though Tshiebwe has played seven games with the Pacers. His biggest showing in a Pacers uniform came against the Minnesota Timberwolves where he scored eight points.

Tshiebwe, a center, will take to the court inside of the Indiana Convention Center on February 18th at 1:30. The G-League Up Next Game will take place during the NBA Crossover, which is a multi-day event allowing fans to interact with teams and players around the league during All-Star Weekend.

Tickets for NBA Crossover are $35 for adults, and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Tshiebwe is the second Pacer named for All-Star Weekend this year. Tyrese Haliburton was named a starter in the All-Star Game last Thursday.