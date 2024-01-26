NWS: Rainfall, Light Snow Possible in Some Areas

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, some areas of Indiana will experience a wintry mix as the final system in a series passes through. Most states will receive rainfall, while some regions may receive light snowfall.
“We have had several of these precipitation events the last several days,” said Alex McGinnis, National Weather Service. “The storm is passing from our South and East. It will mainly bring rain for most people, starting midday Saturday through early Sunday.”
Hoosiers in areas such as Muncie, east of Indianapolis, can expect light snow. The temperatures will be above freezing, and the ground will be warm. Therefore, the snow that does fall is not expected to stick.
Forecasters issued flood warnings along the Wabash River, starting in Lafayette and ending in Sullivan County below Terra Haute.
“We are going to have some ice jams here and there, and that, coupled with rising temperatures and recent rainfall, will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash River and in low-lying areas,” said McGinnis.
