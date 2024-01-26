Listen Live
WATCH: Hammer & Friends Help You Make NFL Conference + College Basketball Winning Bets!

Published on January 26, 2024

Here we go! It’s NFL Conference Championships. The lines have been moving all week.

Hammer and Scott have multiple ways to play these games. LET’S MAKE SOME BETS!

Scott has been hot this past month on all his NFL plays. He still rocks a winning overall record.

Hammer’s “Best Bet” has been strong all year. Bowl Season kicked his rear, but Hammer has been rebounding during the NFL Playoffs.

As for our professional handicapper David Stephanoff, he has 2 free plays on college basketball this weekend!

Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott. With the exception of Week Zero of college football, the guys pick five games every week!

Again, LET’S MAKE SOME BETS!

Hammer:
50-51-6
13-8 “Best Bet
Scott:
54-51-3
12-9 “Best Bet

Here are the plays this week from the guys!

Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

 

 

