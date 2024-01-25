Rep. Jim Banks Talks Senate Race, Trump’s Endorsement, & Not To Trust Opponent John Rust

Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN 3rd District) is seeking to replace Sen. Mike Braun’s seat next term. He is making it clear that he will not let his GOP opponent, John Rust stand in the way of that.

Rep. Banks joined the Hammer and Nigel Show Wednesday to discuss his run for senate. He says there is one defining difference in their campaigns, he is a conservative through and through. Banks believes a “true conservative” is what Hoosiers deserve in their leadership in DC.

“Indiana is a conservative state and we deserve a conservative fighter in the United States Senate representing the Hoosier State. The big difference is that John Rust is a life-long Democrat.. I am a conservative Republican. I have one of the most conservative track records and voting records of any member of Congress.”

Banks says Rust is trying to buy his seat in Senate and with dirty money. He noted that Rust’s family business was found guilty of price gouging in a civil suit of cutting supply to raise prices on their product, eggs. Read more on that here.

“I’m not going to let some rich guy who screwed families over become our next U.S. Senator. I’m not going to let that happen.”

Rep. Banks was endorsed by Trump last year. He believes that his values aligning with Trump will put America first.

Listen to the full interview with Rep. Jim Banks here: