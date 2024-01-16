Vivek Ramaswamy Ends Presidential Campaign & Endorses Trump

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his campaign following a tough loss in the Iowa Caucus.

Ramaswamy earned just 8% of votes in Iowa Monday. After the results were in, the entrepreneur made the announcement that he not only would be ending his campaign but would be endorsing former president Donald Trump. Trump won in a landslide yesterday gaining 51% of the votes.

Vivek told the crowd that while he did not achieve the underdog win he had hoped, he wants to keep his word in speaking the truth.

“I will stick to the truth tonight. The first hard truth and this was hard for me, I gotta admit this, but we’ve looked at it every which way. And I think it is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight. Earlier tonight, I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory. And now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency,”

He encouraged his voters to follow his lead and vote for Trump in the upcoming election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 21%, while Nikki Haley was just a few points away with 19%.

Here at the Hammer and Nigel Show, we have a little tradition for candidates who bow out of the presidential race. Let’s take a moment to remember Vivek’s greatest/firey/sassy/no b*ll sh*t campaign moments.