Listen Live
Local News

Indianapolis Makes Zillow’s Top Five Hottest Real Estate Markets for 2024

Indianapolis made Zillow’s top five hottest real estate markets for 2024

Published on January 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Source: Feverpitched / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis made Zillow’s top five hottest real estate markets for 2024, ranking behind Cincinnati and Columbus Ohio and Buffalo. New York. Providence RI comes home fifth. Zillow is a tech real-estate marketplace company and the most visited real-estate website in the United States. For rankings it considered home value growth, recent housing market velocity, projected changes in the labor market, home construction activity, and the number of homeowner households. Indianapolis is the only metropolitan area in Indiana large enough to qualify for Zillow’s report. But places like Fort Wayne in northeastern Indiana also are experiencing strong and stable markets.

 

 

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close