The Indiana Hoosiers lost another game last night in what has been a disappointing season, falling to Rutgers 66-57.
The loss continued the Hoosiers woes on the road, and has led to even more conversation regarding Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson. Also in the loss, Xavier Johnson was ejected for a low blow on a Rutgers player, raising more questions about Johnson’s maturity as this is not the first incident involving him.
During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans dropped by, and gave his thoughts on if IU has gone as far as they can with Woodson at the helm.
“I do. Unfortunately I do, and that’s a sad thing to say. It’s not good. But that’s how I’m feeling. Maybe, maybe they could pull off a miracle and get it back on track and make us feel different, look different, but right now it’s bad in every facet of the game. They don’t look connected to each other at all, the effort level doesn’t look as good as it should. There’s a couple guys that I think they bring it, but yeah it’s not good.”
Evans also spoke about the Hoosiers shooting difficulties.
“You know, we’ve complained and talked about the shooting for a long time. 4 for 15 from the line? I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that, from any team, at any level. I’ve got a 12-year-old son, his team doesn’t do that.”
Xavier Johnson, the player who got suspended, was also discussed. Evans gave his opinion on what should happen with him.
“I just don’t think he should be putting on that uniform. I mean it stands for something. It means something…I don’t understand how this guy is going to suit up on Friday night and we’ve got to watch him again. I’m done watching him.”
Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Brain Evans down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
The post Former Hoosier Brian Evans On Mike Woodson, Xavier Johnson appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
Former Hoosier Brian Evans On Mike Woodson, Xavier Johnson was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County