IFD: Fire at Glendale Town Center Prompts Closures

INDIANAPOLIS — It took Indianapolis firefighters nearly 20 minutes to find a fire at the Glendale Town Center on Tuesday morning. The fire was located in a service hallway connecting Target and other buildings.

“When they (firefighters) got there, they didn’t see anything immediately,” said Rita Reith. IFD Battalion Chief. “Fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. The motivation for us to locate the fire quickly is important. We had a lot of people looking for this fire.”

IFD received a call responding to a fire alarm incident at around 4:00 am. A sprinkler system quickly put out the flames, but water utilities were turned off to mitigate water damage.

“There was a heavy amount of smoke in the library, a moderate amount of smoke in the Staples; we weren’t sure where the fire was,” added Reith. “We were frantically looking for the fire, so we must have enough resources at the scene to take care of it.”

Due to heavy damage, Staples and Glendale Public Library will be closed on Tuesday.

“It was a lot of work this morning [to put out the fire], luckily it was contained to that utility room, I think that’s where investigators will start,” added Reith.