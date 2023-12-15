Alex Marlow’s New Book Exposes The Biden Family & Failed Administration

Republicans have said time and time again that President Joe Biden is not only an embarrassment for the country, but he lacks honesty and accountability long before he even took office.
Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s new book “exposes the hidden forces and secret money machine behind Joe Biden, his family, and his administration.”
Marlow’s new book looks at Biden’s consultants, how he sold US intellectual property to communist China, the real reason ‘he’ picked Kamala Harris to be his vice president, and more.
Check out the instant New York Times Bestseller, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration.
Marlow joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss everything from Biden’s possibility of running for reelection to his son, Hunter Biden ignoring his subpoena earlier this week.
