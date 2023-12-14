Rep. Jim Banks Talks Corrupt Biden Family

The formal impeachment process for President Joe Biden has taken place.
Republicans are pushing for the impeachment of the president. Biden has benefited from his son, Hunter’s, private foreign business dealings for years. The Biden family insist that Joe had no connection to Hunter’s professional dealings, but GOP House Republicans like Rep. Jim Banks believe there is enough evidence to show otherwise.
The congressman told the Hammer and Nigel show that Biden is the spitting image of corruption, and a precedent must be set for our future leaders.
“The reason I believe it’s important to impeach Joe Biden is because no president in the future can ever believe they can get away with what this guy has gotten away with.”
Listen to the full interview with Rep. Banks below:
Editor’s Note: Since the time of this interview, House Republicans have odically voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry.
