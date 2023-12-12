Vivek Forgets To Mute Mic During Bathroom Break…

Vivek Ramaswamy’s personal stream made an appearance during a very public livestream this weekend.
The GOP presidential candidate joined a Twitter/X Spaces livestream led by Elon Musk interviewing Alex Jones about his return to the platform. Jones, InfoWars host, was initially kicked off the site after he made claims that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax. Musk made the decision to reinstate his account, following this interview with a panel of speakers including Jack Posobiec, Michael Flynn, Jackson Hinkle, and Ramaswamy.
During the conversation, some unusual audio interrupted the interview. Jones was quick to realize what the familiar sound was, “Someone’s got their thing open peeing! Someone’s got their phone open in the bathroom.”
The host of the call, Mario Nawfal, quickly asked Ramaswamy to turn his microphone off. Vivek immediately muted himself but returned to apologize. Musk lightened the moment with a side, “I hope you feel better!”
We thought the embarrassing moment reminded us of something…
Luckily, for Vivek only about 100,000 people were watching live. Guess he quite literally wanted to drain the swamp!
