WATCH: Hammer & Friends NFL Week 14 + College Basketball Betting Picks!

It’s Week 14 of the NFL!
Last week Hammer and Scott had ups and downs, but Scott hit his “Best Bet.”
Our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has 3 FREE college basketball plays for you! Check out his video below!
Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Hammer:
Here are the plays from the guys:
Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy