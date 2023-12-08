Riley Gaines Joins the Hammer & Nigel Show

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines testified in front of Congress Wednesday in her support of women sports.

Gaines appeared at the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing in DC. The hearing focused on the Biden Administration’s proposed rule changes to Title IX to redefine the definition of sexual discrimination to include gender identity.

Riley’s testimony was a plea to urge the Biden Administration to uphold the original intent of Title IX. She says the idea of changing the definition of sexual discrimination is a big attack on not just women sports, but women. She told the Hammer and Nigel show that she is fighting for the majority who want to protect women.

“My stance is not “anti-trans”, of course not. My stance on this issue is very much pro- woman.”

Squad member Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., who is the ranking member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health, took a shot at Gaines calling her testimony “transphobic” in her opening monologue. Riley was quick to note that Lee was in turn being misogynistic.

Gaines joined the Hammer and Nigel show to talk about the four-hour hearing, what kind of support she is seeing from others, and more.

