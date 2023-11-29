Former BLM Leader Endorses Trump: “The Democratic Party Is Not for Us.”

We doubt you had this on your ‘didn’t see that coming’ political bingo card!

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island co-founder is voicing his support for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Mark Fisher says that the Democrats are “not for us,” which is why he looks to Trump’s leadership.

Earlier this month, Fisher spoke on The Kim Iversen Show about why he is vocalizing his support for Trump.

“That party, they don’t value our vote…I believe Donald Trump is the opposite, he’s going to tell you how it is, give it to you straight. He’s not going to be a hypocrite and stab you in the back like the Democratic party loves to do.”

The former BLM leader reiterated his support for conservative views in an interview with Fox & Friends Tuesday. Fisher told co-host Lawrence Jones that he doesn’t feel alone in his community.

“I think personally it’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy. We are not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone is for us and when someone is not. It’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us. Their policies actually strike at the heart of the black family and nuclear family.”

Fisher may support Trump, but he describes himself as an independent with no political affiliation.