A Teenage Boy Shot Dies After Being Dropped Off At Anderson ER

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was dropped off Friday afternoon at an Anderson hospital’s emergency room, where he later died, police say.
A news release issued Friday night from Anderson Police Department about the homicide did not give the 15-year-old’s name. No information was publicly shared on a possible suspect, or where or how the shooting might have happened.
The 15-year-old was dropped off at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson’s emergency room at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.
Detective Caleb McKnight, the police department’s public information officer, wrote, “More details will be released as they become available.”
Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Courtney Ginder at 765-648-6734, or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy