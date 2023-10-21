First Round of Aid Goes to Gaza

RAFAH BORDER CROSSING — For the first time since the current war between Israel and Palestine began, a convoy headed into Gaza to provide humanitarian relief.

International aid organizations have been working to send support to the Middle East, especially as Israel has cut off significant access to water, food, and electricity in Gaza. But, sending help to the region has proven difficult.

Saturday morning, trucks and cars finally drove into Gaza from Egypt, carrying a variety of essentials such as food and medicine. The United Nations is expected to distribute the items.

Activists are hoping to see more fuel delivered to the region, so that Palestinian hospitals and other important structures will have their power restored. At this time, Israel is resisting those pleas.

Thousands have died on both sides in the two weeks since Palestinian militant group Hamas performed a surprise invasion of Israel. About 1,400 Israelis have been killed, as well as more than 4,000 people in Gaza.

While western nations have largely shown support for Israel, many – including U.S. President Joe Biden – have emphasized that they do not support attacks that kill innocent civilians, especially in the wake of the bombings of hospitals and other shelters in Gaza.

Saturday’s supplies are not expected to support people in the region for very long, and it is also unclear if relief organizations will be allowed to continue sending support via the Rafah Border Crossing.

Pro-Palestinian protestors have been gathering around the world, including on Monument Circle. They argue that Israel’s war with Hamas is killing innocent people who simply want to live freely.

Israel and Palestine have historically disagreed over land ownership, control of the city of Jerusalem, and religion.