Israel “at War” Following Attacks by Hamas

SDEROT, Israel — Israel has announced that it is at war after a Palestinian militant group fired rockets at, and had armed people enter, the country.

Officials say that members of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group with power in the Gaza Strip, took the country by surprise early Saturday. The Palestinian organization has already taken credit for thousands of rocket launches.

All total, at least 22 people have been killed in Israel, with many more facing injuries.

Israel’s military is already responding with its own air strikes and other military actions, and the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says the Gaza-based group will “pay an unprecedented price.”

But, one Hamas leader, Mohammad Deif claims, “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”

This is not the first time that the country has found itself at odds with the territory, as the two have historically disagreed over land ownership and control of the city of Jerusalem.

Western nations have often supported Israel’s independence, and leaders from the United Kingdom and other nations are already declaring their support for the country.

While videos of the attacks are circulating on social media, few have yet been determined to be legitimate. Hamas has also made claims that it has captured some Israeli soldiers.

