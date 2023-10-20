Jim Jordan Fails to Become Speaker, Hoosier Leaders Respond

WASHINGTON — After three failed attempts to elect Ohio Representative Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the House, Hoosier Republicans are expressing their frustrations.

Jordan was hoping to be the next Speaker, following Congressman Steve Scalise’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ousting.

But, given recent events, House Republicans are now looking for another nominee.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence Tweeted Friday, “Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever imagined eight Republicans partnering with every Democrat in Congress to throw out a Republican Speaker of the House.”

He later said those eight members of the GOP are part of “the chaos caucus.”

Congressman Jim Baird went one step further, saying the “paralysis on Capitol Hill is unacceptable.” He also noted his concerns about government funding, saying lawmakers have less than a month before it “runs dry.”

In a statement he released Thursday, Representative Greg Pence the house is “wasting time,” deeming it “imperative” to elect a Speaker of the House “immediately.”

Now, all that remains is to wait until next week for efforts to continue. Without a Speaker, the House of Representatives is essentially at a standstill.