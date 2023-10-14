Jim Jordan Eyeing Speaker Role

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are tapping Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to be their party’s nominee for Speaker of the House.

Jordan was selected during a vote behind closed doors Friday afternoon. He defeated Georgia Representative Austin Scott, who made a surprise entrance into the race hours earlier.

To earn the Speaker’s gavel, Jordan will have to get 217 votes on the floor. This comes in the wake of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrawing his nomination after struggling to secure the necessary support from his own party.

The House has been without a Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s removal, and it is unable to pass any legislation until a leader is elected.