Jim Jordan No Longer GOP Nominee For House Speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Republicans are moving on from Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan is no longer the party’s nominee for Speaker of the House following a secret ballot held behind closed doors Friday afternoon.

Jordan lost three rounds of voting this week on the House floor. The move leaves the Republican conference without a nominee more than two weeks after the historic removal of Kevin McCarthy.

Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill Monday to try and find a path forward as Congress is facing a series of pressing issues, including funding for Israel and Ukraine, and passing legislation to fund the government before mid-November.

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern says he is now running for House Speaker. He says Republicans must unify and do it fast. Hern says he has a proven track record of success and that is why he is running for House Speaker. Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill on Monday.

The chamber is unable to pass any bills until a Speaker is elected.