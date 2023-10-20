Listen Live
National

Jim Jordan No Longer GOP Nominee For House Speaker

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Republicans are moving on from Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan is no longer the party’s nominee for Speaker of the House following a secret ballot held behind closed doors Friday afternoon.

Jordan lost three rounds of voting this week on the House floor. The move leaves the Republican conference without a nominee more than two weeks after the historic removal of Kevin McCarthy.

Related Stories

Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill Monday to try and find a path forward as Congress is facing a series of pressing issues, including funding for Israel and Ukraine, and passing legislation to fund the government before mid-November.

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern says he is now running for House Speaker.  He says Republicans must unify and do it fast. Hern says he has a proven track record of success and that is why he is running for House Speaker. Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill on Monday.

The chamber is unable to pass any bills until a Speaker is elected.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close