Jim Jordan No Longer GOP Nominee For House Speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Republicans are moving on from Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan is no longer the party’s nominee for Speaker of the House following a secret ballot held behind closed doors Friday afternoon.
Jordan lost three rounds of voting this week on the House floor. The move leaves the Republican conference without a nominee more than two weeks after the historic removal of Kevin McCarthy.
Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill Monday to try and find a path forward as Congress is facing a series of pressing issues, including funding for Israel and Ukraine, and passing legislation to fund the government before mid-November.
Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern says he is now running for House Speaker. He says Republicans must unify and do it fast. Hern says he has a proven track record of success and that is why he is running for House Speaker. Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill on Monday.
The chamber is unable to pass any bills until a Speaker is elected.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Inside Thursday's Pro-Palestine Rally in Downtown Indianapolis, Both Sides Speak
-
Kendall And Casey