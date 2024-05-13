Listen Live
Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

A 22-year-old man was installing a water pipe when the 8-foot-deep trench collapsed.

Published on May 13, 2024

NOBLESVILLE –A man died after he was trapped in a trench that collapsed in Noblesville Monday morning.

Firefighters pulled the man from the trench shortly after noon, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Hamilton County Coroner has identified the man as 21-year-old Shawn Young.

Capt. Trevor Hash of Noblesville Fire Department talked about the rescue with WIBC News.

The rescue happened at the new Crew Car wash at 146th and Umber Avenue in Noblesville. A 22-year-old man was installing a water pipe when the 8-foot-deep trench collapsed.

