These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

Published on May 13, 2024

If you’re a Hoosier or you’re from out of state and looking to move to Indiana, you may want to consider checking out these cities as potential options.

Safewise put together a list of the top 100 safest cities in the US and three cities in the Greater Indianapolis area placed high on the list.

The data comes from FBI crime statistics that factors in how much violent crime and how much or how little property crime a city has. Not only do the following cities have a positive reputation for being safe, they also are known for having some of the best school systems in the state as well.

1. Number 14: Fishers, IN

District South to Break Ground Source:Submitted Photo

 

  • Population: 102,921
  • Median Income: $126,548
  • VC Rate 2024: 0.7
  • PC Rate 2024: 7.6

 

2. Number 15: Westfield, IN

Monon crossing in Westfield

 

  • Population: 54,552
  • Median Income: $117,519
  • VC Rate 2024: 0.8
  • PC Rate 2024: 7.6

 

3. Number 19: Carmel, IN

Carmel Indiana Arts and Design District sign Source:Getty

 

  • Population: 101,670
  • Median Income: $132,859
  • VC Rate 2024: 0.6
  • PC Rate 2024: 8.3

 

