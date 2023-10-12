Rep. Tlaib Ignores Reporter Asking If She Denounces Hamas Attacks

Leave it for the Congress “squad” to turn the horrific attacks in Israel into a woke activist moment.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is facing backlash from both parties for continuing to show her support of Palestine after terrorists killed over 1,000 people, many of whom were children and women.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected to Congress, released a controversial statement Sunday. She demanded Israel lift blockades, “ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system.” While she offered grievances for innocent lives on both sides, she did not denounce or mention Hamas.

A picture of Rep. Tlaib’s office went viral late Monday after the Washington Examiner reported the Palestinian flag was still displayed proudly outside of her Capitol office. Rep. Max Miller (R-Oh.) said he will be introducing an amendment that would ban foreign flags from Congress.

A Fox reporter confronted Tlaib just yesterday, challenging if she condemns the actions of Hamas. Point blank, the reporter gave the congresswoman multiple chances to denounce the decapitation of innocent babies. There was no comment.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) called Tlaib out on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper.”

“It shouldn’t be hard to condemn terrorists and terrorism. Right? And that doesn’t mean you don’t have beef with the Israeli government… but it should be easy, especially with the details coming out to condemn terrorism and terrorists. And Hamas is a terrorist organization and do not represent all Palestinians. You shouldn’t connect those two.”