Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 6 + NFL, Week 5 Bets!

It’s Week 6 of NCAA Football and Week 5 of the NFL.

Scott has been a human flamethrower lately! He is 7-2-1 in his last 10 bets. He is 4-1 on his “Best Bet.”

Hammer still sports a winning record at 12-10-3. He is 3-2 on “Best Bet” and 2-1-2 on “The Degenerate Special.”

Our professional is David Stephanoff of FollowNeverFade.com is one of the best in the business. Do yourself a favor and subscribe to his service!