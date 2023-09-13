Listen Live
The Hammer and Nigel Show

Katie Walsh Shields On How Democrats Are Hurting American Families & Students

Published on September 12, 2023

“Not only are kids falling behind and missing from classrooms, but also students who are in the classrooms are being indoctrinated with far-left curriculum.”

Katie Walsh Shields, Former RNC Chief of Staff and Deputy White House Chief of Staff, recently penned an op-ed on Democrats failing the public education system, students, and parents.

In her Townhall piece, Katie points out the average students reading, and math scores have plummeted while under President Biden’s leadership.

Walsh Shields joined the Hamer and Nigel show to discuss how everyday concerned parents can help their local schools, teachers, and look out for their own child’s education.

Listen to the full interview here:

 

