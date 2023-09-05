Listen Live
Local News

Indianapolis Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Elephant

Published on September 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Elephant Zahara and New Calf at Indianapolis Zoo

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo / Indy Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating the recent birth of its newest African Elephant.

Perhaps fittingly, a baby boy was born to 17-year-old elephant Zahara on Labor Day.  While his name has not yet been chosen, the Zoo says he is a strong calf who has “bonded quickly” with his mother.

The 262-pound newborn is the product of artificial insemination, as is his mother, which makes his birth historic.  Assistant Curator of Elephants Niki Kowalski says artificial insemination provides hope for the animals’ future.

It is not yet clear when the calf may be seen by the public.  However, Kowalski and other elephant caregivers are hopeful that he will be able to make a brief appearance at the upcoming ZooBoo.

Learn more about the Indianapolis Zoo here.

Image of Elephant Zahara and New Calf at Indianapolis Zoo

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo / Indy Zoo

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close