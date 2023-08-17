Indiana Chamber of Commerce to Host Two-Day Event in D.C.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indiana political and business leaders will be in Washington D.C., next month for the annual D.C. Fly-in event on September 20-21. Part of the event will focus on cybersecurity with presentations from Homeland Security.

Greg Ellis, Indiana Chamber vice president of energy, environment, and federal relations, says the event is an opportunity for business owners to learn more about the expense and importance of cybersecurity.

“We thought it was beneficial to get someone from Homeland Security to talk about cybersecurity risks,” said Ellis. “What to do [for businesses] to protect themselves, and just make them aware.”

The chamber says the two-day event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Alaina Clark, assistant director for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency stakeholder engagement, and Katie Mahoney, vice president of health policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Indiana’s federal legislative delegation, including Senators. Mike Braun and Todd Young.