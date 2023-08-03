Listen Live
Local News

Fallen WWII Soldier Identified, Will Be Buried in Indiana

Published on August 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Consolidated B-24 Liberator four-engined heavy bomber

Source: Keystone / Getty

ATTICA, Ind. — An Illinois officer who died serving in World War II will soon be buried in Williamsport, Indiana.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that U.S. Army Air Forces Technical Sergeant Lawrence Reitz died in a plane crash in 1943.  He was only 22 years old at the time.

Related Stories

The Technical Sergeant was working as a plane’s radio operator during Operation Tidal Wave, during which American pilots dropped bombs on oil refineries near Ploiesti, Romania.

A Consolidated B-24 Liberator from Maxwell Field

Source: Apic / Getty

He was identified earlier this year, thanks – in part – to DNA evidence.

He will be interred at Highland Cemetery this weekend.  Graveside services will be performed by the Maus Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Some of his surviving family members live in Attica and Williamsport.

Sport Car Race, at Offutt Air Force base

Source: Carl Iwasaki / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close