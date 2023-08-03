Fallen WWII Soldier Identified, Will Be Buried in Indiana

ATTICA, Ind. — An Illinois officer who died serving in World War II will soon be buried in Williamsport, Indiana.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that U.S. Army Air Forces Technical Sergeant Lawrence Reitz died in a plane crash in 1943. He was only 22 years old at the time.

The Technical Sergeant was working as a plane’s radio operator during Operation Tidal Wave, during which American pilots dropped bombs on oil refineries near Ploiesti, Romania.

He was identified earlier this year, thanks – in part – to DNA evidence.

He will be interred at Highland Cemetery this weekend. Graveside services will be performed by the Maus Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Some of his surviving family members live in Attica and Williamsport.