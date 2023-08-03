Fallen WWII Soldier Identified, Will Be Buried in Indiana

ATTICA, Ind. — An Illinois officer who died serving in World War II will soon be buried in Williamsport, Indiana.
The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that U.S. Army Air Forces Technical Sergeant Lawrence Reitz died in a plane crash in 1943. He was only 22 years old at the time.
The Technical Sergeant was working as a plane’s radio operator during Operation Tidal Wave, during which American pilots dropped bombs on oil refineries near Ploiesti, Romania.
He was identified earlier this year, thanks – in part – to DNA evidence.
He will be interred at Highland Cemetery this weekend. Graveside services will be performed by the Maus Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
Some of his surviving family members live in Attica and Williamsport.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer