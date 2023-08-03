Indictment number four came against former President Donald Trump yesterday. Jack Smith has no case whatsoever, but Trump is going to jail.

It’s no secret that the Left can not stand President Trump. They have attacked him over and over again, and this is the most ridiculous attack yet.

The ridiculousness of the indictment does not matter though. When you bang your head against a wall long enough, it eventually collapses.

None of these four of these indictments have been brought because of the law. They’ve been brought because they could not impeach Trump. They are upset that they lost to him, so now they will do anything to get their revenge. They will weaponize the DOJ and the FBI to make it happen.

Former President Donald Trump is going to jail, not because he broke the law, but because of how he made people feel. Feeling is the only case they have, which in a court of law should not be a case at all.

