Indiana Senators React To Tuberville’s Hold Up On Military Promotions

WASHINGTON — You might be keeping up with the drama between Sen. Tom Tuberville (R-Ala.), the U.S. military, and the Biden Administration.

The White House has seen fit to promote close to 300 military officers that need Senate confirmation. But, Tuberville, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is holding up those promotions over his opposition to military practices of reimbursing servicemembers who have to travel to get an abortion.

“On principle, it looks like he is not that shaken yet,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) in audio provided by Indy Politics. “I don’t really see how that ends until there is some type of discussion on what he is trying to get across.”

That discussion, being a Senate debate. Braun said he is not overly concerned about the hold-up in promotions. Many have said that it creates national security concerns because some parts of the U.S. military are currently without a leader. They have interim leaders in place currently.

Indiana’s other senator, Todd Young (R), said he understands what Tuberville is trying to do.

“He wants to protect what’s been known as the Hyde Rule,” Young told Punchbowl News in audio provided by Indy Politics. “Making sure no taxpayer money in any way goes toward abortion.”

Young believes that there does need to be a resolution to the issue soon over national security concerns.

“There is a national security imperative that we are dealing with here,” Young said. “To an extent, we can make sure that Tuberville and those who share his view get a vote on the floor of the Senate. I think we can resolve this thing.”

Some Republicans have urged Tuberville to back off on the issue, saying that the move could have institutional implications that could harm the process of Congress down the road.