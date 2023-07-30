Colon Cancer Survivor Wins Second Annual Mullet Contest

The Indiana State Fair held its second annual mullet contest on Saturday.

This event is one part of the larger USA Mullet Championship event.

The winner was an Anderson man by the name of John Poor. The Air Force Veteran said that he used to have a mullet in the 1980s and grew another one after surviving a battle with Colon cancer. This likely contributed to Poor winning the event as the story behind a contestants mullet was part of the judging criteria.

The event drew a modest crowd which included the likes of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

The USA Mullet Championship is held to benefit Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. A nonprofit providing mortgage-free housing to wounded veterans.

Poor now advances to the national championship which will be held following two other events at the Illinois State Fair, and Denimfest in Iowa.