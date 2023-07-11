Rideshare Company Could Help Some Students Get to School

CENTRAL INDIANA — Students in the Hoosier state may soon have a new mode of transportation, thanks to a rideshare company that will help get some underprivileged kids to and from school.

The Indy Star reports that certain schools and districts around Central Indiana are testing out HopSkipDrive in an effort to support students without stable housing in the Hoosier state.

Franklin Township and Brownsburg Community Schools are among those who have already agreed to try it. Some Indianapolis charter schools have also said they are on board with using it in the coming school year.

Though HopSkipDrive shares similarities with Uber and Lyft, it is marketed toward students. Drivers for the company have to have 5+ years of caregiving experience and a clean background check, and more.

Guardians can also track their kids as they get rides through the app, and they – as well as school officials – can schedule rides.

As far as the cost is concerned, parents will not be expected to pay for their children’s rides. Instead, the tab should be covered by schools.

Learn more about the company at hopskipdrive.com.