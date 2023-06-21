Johnson County Prosecutor Vows “Toughness” On Offenders From Marion County

FRANKLIN, Ind. — You’ve heard about concerns of crime from Marion County spilling over into neighboring counties before.

One prosecutor says that his county is ready to tackle any violent crime that comes their way and tackle it in a way that mitigates the problem from the get-go. Lance Hamner is the current Johnson County prosecutor. He told Hammer and Nigel on WIBC that over 40 percent of jail criminals in his county are from Marion County.

“We have a reputation for being really tough on crime,” Hamner said. “Stealing from (people), breaking into their houses, police pursuits, running them off the road, things like that that make them unsafe. They want those people in cages and that’s what we do here. If you do that here you will go to prison.”

Hamner avoids speaking specifically about Marion County, but when asked what the difference is between how he approaches repeat violent criminals and Marion County prosecutors, she suggests it’s a mismanagement of resources.

“I don’t know what’s going on other than I think their resources are being directed in the wrong place,” he said. “Not to mention any other counties, but there is not much of a penalty if they get caught doing it again.”

It’s been called the “revolving door” in Marion County where criminals who commit crimes over and over again are arrested, booked, and then released with low or no bail. They then continue to commit violent crimes and the whole thing starts all over again.

Hamner said that in Johnson County if criminals are arrested they push for the maximum punishment from the beginning for criminals who have a history of repeat offenses. That means many years in prison.

“80 percent of the crime is committed by 20 percent of the criminal population and you get those guys, nail those guys,” Hamner said. “You have to have the support of the judges as well. Sometimes, when I was deputy prosecutor, you’d get a conviction and then a judge would only give them probation. I’d say ‘Judge, for crying out loud, this is the third time this guy has done this’.”

Hamner said being genuinely tough on crime is a big step in stopping a “revolving door” of criminals.