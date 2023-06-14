Attorneys for Richard Allen File to Block Evidence

DELPHI, Ind. — Defense attorneys are now trying to block certain evidence from appearing at the trial of the Delphi murders suspect.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017. The girls were 13 and 14 at the time, respectively.

Now, his lawyers are trying to block some ballistics evidence, though they are not allowing the public to see their full request at this time.

That being said, police think Allen is connected to the murders, in part because of an unspent bullet found at the scene. They say that bullet went with Allen’s gun.

Allen should next appear in court Thursday. At that time, the judge is also expected to set a trial date.