Judge Approves Emergency Request to Move Delphi Murders Suspect to New Facility

DELPHI, Ind. — The man accused of killing two teenagers in Delphi can be moved out of his current prison cell.

The attorneys for Richard Allen filed an emergency order last week, asking Special Judge Fran Gull if Allen could be moved out of the Westville Correctional Facility due to the “prisoner-of-war-like” conditions they claim Allen has been through since his October, 2022 arrest. He’s charged with killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017.

Allen’s attorneys claim he has been through a “dramatic change” including his demeanor, appearance and mental health. They claim their client deserves a state facility that can best meet his physical and mental needs.

Richard Allen’s bail hearing will take place Thursday, June 15th at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County.