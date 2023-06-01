New Fire Station Opens in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Fire Department has celebrated the opening of its seventh station, and this one is a bit unique.

The new station on East 136th Street features a Safe Haven Baby Box, unlike the other stations in the city. Captain John Mehling tells WISH-TV, “This station is really a part of the communities out here versus just being a resource.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled units located in the walls of some fire stations. Mothers can surrender their babies to these units anonymously, and firefighters will get the infants the help they need.

